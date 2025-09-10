Pope to Carmelites: May you be a witness of unity

At the start of the General Chapter of the Carmelite Order, the Pope sends a letter, encouraging them in their service and prayer in all forms of their mission.

By Kielce Gussie

9 September marked the beginning of the General Chapter of the Carmelite Order, which will end on 26 September, in Indonesia. To mark the occasion, Pope Leo XIV sent a letter to the Prior General, Fr. Míċeál O’Neill.

In his message, the Pope extended his best wishes to everyone participating in the General Chapter and encouraged them to use this time for spiritual renewal. The theme of the meeting, "Our contemplative fraternity discerns its mission," reflects the charism of the Order and highlights how their communal life of prayer serves as the foundation of their service to the Church and the world.

Pope Leo urged them to remain dedicated to this ministry. Pointing to their constitution, he emphasized the importance of being rooted in silent prayer and mutual care, which will help the Order “discern the signs of the times, especially through the lens of the poor”.

Building on the Carmelite Rule's invitation to its members to “do some work”, the Pope called the Carmelites to “embody the loving gaze of Christ, who embraces each person with mercy and tenderness.”

Through their daily work of education, spiritual direction, parish mission, Pope Leo offered his prayers that the bond of charity within the communities may serve as an example of the gift of unity—“especially in those parts of society fractured by division and polarization.”

Closing the letter, the Pope entrusted the General Chapter to the intercession of the Virgin of Mount Carmel for the Order’s protection and peace and he extended his Apostolic Blessing on all its members.