Pope to Augustinians: Keep love at the centre of religious life

“The General Chapter is a precious occasion to pray together and to reflect on the gift received, on the relevance of the charism, and also on the challenges and problems facing the community,” Pope Leo told Augustinians on Monday, as they concluded their regular meeting.

The Holy Father, himself an Augustinian, invited his brothers to look within themselves on their journey of faith, while reminding them that doing this should lead them to go forth, “even more motivated and enthusiastic, into the mission.”

'Love what you will be'

Within that context, Pope Leo went on to reflect on the theme of “vocations and initial formation, recalling an expression of St Augustine, “Love what you will be.”

“I find this a precious indication,” the Pope said, “especially so as not to fall into the error of imagining religious formation as a set of rules to observe or things to do, or again, as a ready-made garment to be worn passively.”

Instead, he explained, “at the centre of everything is love.”

Pope Leo said the Christian vocation in general, and that of religious in particular, “is born only when one feels the attraction of something great, of a love that can nourish and satisfy the heart.”

This, he said, should lead Augustinians to be concerned especially with helping young people to embrace their vocation and love what they can become.

Love is fundamental to theology

Continuing to reflect on the significance of love for religious life, Pope Leo reminded the Augustinians that love is also “a fundamental criterion” for the study of theology and intellectual formation. One can never reach God through reason alone, but instead, must allow oneself “to be amazed by His greatness,” and to examine one’s own life and external events in order “to trace in them the footprints of the Creator” – and above all, “to love Him and make Him loved.”

The Holy Father went on to call the religious brothers to “remain faithful to evangelical poverty and to ensure it becomes the criterion” for religious life, including “mean and structures, at the service of our Apostolic mission.”

Rekindling the missionary spirit

Finally, Pope Leo highlighted the Augustinian’s “missionary vocation,” rooted in their first mission in the 16th century and carried out throughout the world “with passion and generosity.” “This missionary spirit,” he said, must not be extinguished, because it is still greatly needed today.”

“I encourage you to rekindle it,” Pope Leo continued, “remembering that the evangelizing mission to which we are called requires the witness of a humble and simple joy, readiness for service, and sharing in the life of the people to whom we are sent.”

Pope Leo concluded his remarks by expressing his hope that the Augustinians would “continue the work of the Chapter in fraternal joy and with hearts ready to welcome the suggestions of the Spirit.”

Then, assuring them of his prayers “that the charity of the Lord” might inspire their thoughts and actions,” he commended them to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Augustine, and imparted his Apostolic Blessing.