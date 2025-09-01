Pope prays for victims of earthquake in Afghanistan

In his message, Pope Leo offers prayers for all the victims, injured, and missing and expresses his solidarity with those who have lost loved ones, while invoking divine blessings on the entire Afghan people.

By Kielce Gussie

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan late in the evening on 31 August. At least 800 people have already been declared dead and around 2,500 people have been injured.

Upon hearing the news, Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram to everyone affected by the devastating natural disaster. In the message, signed by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope expressed he is “deeply saddened by the significant loss of life”.

Some 2,500 people have been injured after the earthquake on 31 August (AFP or licensors)

Offering his prayers for all who were killed, the injured, and everyone still missing, Pope Leo entrusted “all affected by this disaster to the providence of the Almighty” and he expressed “his heartfelt solidarity in particular with those who mourn the loss of loved ones and with the emergency personnel and civil authorities involved in rescue and recovery efforts.”

In the telegram, the Pope invoked “divine blessings of consolation and strength” upon the entire Afghan people during this difficult time for the nation.