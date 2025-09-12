Pope meets with President of Moldova and Prime Minister of Dominica

In his busy morning schedule, Pope Leo meets with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the President of the Republic of Moldova in the Vatican.

As part of his busy Friday morning, Pope Leo held private audiences with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, in the Vatican. The Holy See Press Office issued statements describing the Holy Father’s meetings.

Meeting with President of the Republic of Moldova:

Today, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in Audience the President of the Republic of Moldova, Her Excellency Maia Sandu, who subsequently met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, accompanied by Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Pope Leo in a private audience with the President of the Republic of Moldova (@VATICAN MEDIA)

During the cordial talks in the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the positive bilateral relations already existing, with a view to further strengthening them.

The discussions also touched upon the situation of peace and security at the local, regional and international level, with particular reference to the recent developments in Ukraine.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica:

This morning, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in Audience, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, His Excellency Roosevelt Skerrit, who subsequently met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, accompanied by Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica in a meeting with Pope Leo (@Vatican Media)

During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the good relations between the Holy See and Dominica were noted. Attention was then given to the valuable contribution that the Church offers to the country, especially in the field of social assistance and education.

The conversation also touched upon some current regional and national socio-political issues, such as societal challenges and the consequences of climate change, including the renewal of the mutual commitment to promote cooperation for the good of the Dominican people.