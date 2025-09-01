Pope Leo XIV: May Ukraine keep the flame of hope alive each day

Pope Leo XIV asks for prayers for peace for war-torn Ukraine in a letter to Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe, who will represent him in Lviv on 6 September at celebrations marking the 650th anniversary of the creation of the Metropolitan See of Halić.

By Vatican News

Even within the seemingly formal constrictions of a message penned in Latin, Pope Leo XIV expresses his heartfelt solidarity with war-ravaged Ukraine.

In a letter to Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe, whom he appointed as his special envoy to celebrations that will take place in Lviv on 6 September for the 650th anniversary of the establishment of the Metropolitan See of Halić, the Pope expressed his wish that the Archbishop Emeritus of Naples would convey his love and “closeness” to all the Christian faithful and to “all people of good will” who will take part in the event.

The historical Metropolitan See of Halić, which ultimately became the Archdiocese of Lviv of the Latins, is part of the Latin Rite of the Catholic Church.

Charity within the family and society

“In this extremely difficult moment that Ukraine is experiencing,” Pope Leo urged the faithful to guard “the commandment of charity with even greater care, both within the family and in public life,” and to “nurture a living Christian hope in daily life,” while asking God “fervently for the gift of peace.”

According to the Holy See Press Office, the ceremony will be held in the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lviv.

Cardinal Sepe will be accompanied by a delegation that includes Fr Andriy Lehovich, personal secretary to the Archbishop of Lviv of the Latins, and Fr. Roman Broda, professor at the Metropolitan Seminary and head of the Liturgical Office of the same Ukrainian Archdiocese.