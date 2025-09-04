Pope sends prayers and condolences for victims of Lisbon accident

Pope Leo XIV expresses his closeness to the victims of the accident that took place in Lisbon on Wednesday, which left at least 17 people dead and others injured.

By Vatican News

With a telegram addressed to the Patriarch of Lisbon, Cardinal Rui Manuel Sousa Valério, Pope Leo XIV offered “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families of the victims of a funicular railway crash, assuring them of his “spiritual closeness.”

In the message, signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin on his behalf, the Pope prayed “for the complete recovery of the injured” and invoked “the strength of Christian hope for all those affected by this disaster.”

He also expressed “special gratitude to those who took part in the rescue operations,” and imparted his “Apostolic Blessing” to everyone, especially to the families of the deceased.

The accident

Portuguese authorities said 17 people have died and 21 others were injured in what they are calling one of Lisbon’s worst tragedies in recent memory.

An investigation is underway, with few details available. Witnesses said the streetcar appeared out of control as it sped down a hill during evening rush hour and then toppled onto a man on a sidewalk.

The company that operates the historic “Elevador da Gloria” stated that scheduled maintenance had been carried out.

The victims and the injured include Portuguese citizens and visitors of other nationalities.