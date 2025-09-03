Pope Leo XIV appeals to international community to respond to crisis in Sudan

Pope Leo XIV launches an appeal to the international community to provide humanitarian aid for the suffering people in war-ravaged Sudan, and asks for prayers for those affected by devastating mudslides in the country’s Darfur region.

By Linda Bordoni

“Dramatic news is coming out of Sudan, particularly Darfur In El Fasher, where numerous civilians are trapped in the city, victims of famine and violence,” Pope Leo XIV said during his General Audience on Wednesday.

The Pope called for a humanitarian response for the hundreds of thousands of suffering people there.

His appeal included prayers for victims of a natural disaster, in which a devastating mudslide triggered by floods this week killed over a thousand people in Sudan’s Marra Mountains in the east of the country.

Speaking in Italian and referring to the death and massive displacement caused by a 29-month civil in Sudan, the Pope said, “I make a heartfelt appeal to those responsible and to the international community to ensure humanitarian corridors and implement a coordinated response to stop this humanitarian catastrophe.”

Appealing for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, he said, “It is time to initiate a serious, sincere and inclusive dialogue between the parties to end the conflict and restore hope, dignity and peace to the people of Sudan.”

His request for prayers for the victims of the landslide was pronounced in English: “In Tarasin, a devastating landslide has caused many deaths, leaving behind pain and despair. And, as if that were not enough, the spread of cholera threatens hundreds of thousands of people who are already exhausted,” he said.

“I am closer than ever to the Sudanese people, especially families, children and displaced persons. I pray for all the victims. I ask all of you to join me in praying for those affected by the recent mudslides in the Marra Mountains of Sudan.”

And invoking the eternal peace of the Lord for those who have died, as well as solace and strength for their loved ones, Pope Leo concluded: “Even in the midst of such tragedies may we never lose hope in God’s love for us.”