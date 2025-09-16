Pope prays for Charlie Kirk and bereaved family

A man holds an American flag and a rosary at a vigil for Charlie Kirk in New York City (ADAM GRAY)

Pope Leo XIV expresses concern about political violence and is praying for the late American activist Charlie Kirk, his wife, and two children, according to the Holy See Press Office.

By Vatican News

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, responded to reporters’ questions on Tuesday about the Pope’s reaction to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

“I know that during the conversation with the new U.S. Ambassador, the Pope confirmed that he is praying for Charlie Kirk, his wife, and his children; that he expressed concern about political violence; and that he spoke of the need to refrain from rhetoric and instrumentalization that lead to polarization rather than dialogue,” said Mr Bruni.

Pope Leo XIV met on September 13 with the new US Ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Francis Burch, as he presented his credential letters to begin his mandate.

During that audience, the Pope shared his condolences for Mr. Kirk’s family and his concern about political violence.

Mr. Kirk was an American political activist, author, and media personality who co-founded the organization “Turning Point USA.”

The 31-year-old was shot dead on September 10 during a public event at the Utah Valley University campus. His funeral will be held on Sunday, September 21, in Glendale, Arizona.