Pope Leo XIV’s October schedule released

October Jubilee audiences dedicated to different groups will be celebrated by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square, including the canonization of seven Blesseds including the Venezuelan “doctor of the poor,” José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros. At the end of the month, the Pope will preside at Holy Mass for students of the Pontifical Universities.

By Vatican News

October will be an intense month for Pope Leo XIV, with a number of celebrations in St. Peter’s Square dedicated to the Jubilee of Hope. On 5 October in the morning, the Pope will celebrate Mass for the Jubilee of the Missionary World and the Jubilee of Migrants. Four days later, on Thursday, 9 October, he will preside at Mass in St. Peter’s for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life.

On Sunday, 12 October, Pope Leo will celebrate Mass for the Jubilee of Marian Spirituality. One week later, on 19 October, World Mission Sunday, he will preside over the canonisation of seven Blesseds.

Among them are Archbishop Ignatius Choukrallah Maloyan, Armenian Catholic martyr of Mardin, killed during the genocide of 1915; Peter To Rot, a lay catechist from Papua New Guinea, martyred in 1945 for continuing his apostolate despite the prohibition imposed by the Japanese - he will become the first saint of Papua New Guinea.

Also to be canonised are Vincenza Maria Poloni, founder of the Sisters of Mercy of Verona; Maria del Monte Carmelo Rendiles Martínez, founder of the Servants of Jesus; and Maria Troncatti, professed religious of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians.

On the same day, two laymen will be raised to the altars: José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros, the Venezuelan physician and member of the Secular Franciscan Order, known as the “doctor of the poor” for his medical care and generosity in providing medicines to those in need, and Bartolo Longo, founder of the Shrine of Pompei, a figure deeply loved in Italy and beyond.

On 26 October, Pope Leo XIV will preside over Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participatory Bodies, composed of members of presbyteral councils, pastoral councils, and economic councils, active at diocesan, eparchial, national, and regional levels. Finally, on Monday, 27 October, he will preside over an afternoon celebration in St. Peter’s Basilica with students of the Pontifical Universities beginning their academic year.