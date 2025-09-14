Pope Leo: ‘I have always answered ‘not my will, but yours Lord'
By Vatican News
Following the Commemoration of the Martyrs and Witnesses of the Faith of the 21st Century on Sunday evening in the Basilica of St Paul outside the walls, Pope Leo XIV shared the celebration of his 70th birthday with Cardinals and other faith leaders who had participated in the commemoration and prepared a simple gathering and a birthday cake for the Pope.
Thanking the Dean on the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Gioanni Battista Re, the Pope noted the coincidence of his birthday with the Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross: “from the beginning of my vocation, I have always answered, ‘not my will, but yours, Lord,’” he said.
According to a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office, the Pope expressed his hope that “the enthusiasm of the faithful in this Jubilee Year may bear fruit for the mission of proclaiming the Gospel,” and said “he was glad to celebrate this day with an ecumenical character,” inviting all to continue together as “witnesses of unity, charity, and hope.”
After a brief toast, the cutting of the cake, and the singing of “Happy Birthday” by those present, Pope Leo left the Basilica, pausing to greet the crowd outside before returning to the Vatican.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here