Pope: Gaza 'requires another solution' as people flee city

Speaking to journalists as he leaves Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday evening to return to the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV laments the exodus from Gaza City, calling for efforts to find a different solution.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV left the Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday evening at around 8:30 PM, greeting several people and speaking briefly with reporters.

Asked about the mass flight from Gaza City, the Pope said he had spoken by phone with the local community and the parish priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli.

"Many have nowhere to go, and so it is a concern," he said. “I have also spoken with our people there, with the parish priest. For now they want to stay; they are still holding on, but we really need to look for another solution.”

Earlier in the day, Pope Leo had called Fr. Romanelli, pastor of the Holy Family Catholic parish in Gaza, to check on the 450 people taking refuge in the church compound as Israel intensifies its ground campaign in the city.

Responding to a question about Kremlin statements describing a NATO war with Russia, the Pope said, “NATO has not started any war. The Poles are worried because they feel their airspace has been violated; it is a very tense situation."

Before departing, the crowd offered chants of “happy birthday” and “happy name day”—the latter marking September 17, the feast of Saint Robert Bellarmine—and a group of Polish faithful presented the Pope with a bouquet and a note.