Pope Leo receives Polish President Nawrocki

Pope XIV receives in audience the President of Poland. Karol Nawrocki then holds talks with leaders of the Secretariat of State for discussions on the conflict in Ukraine and the socio-political situation of his country.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV on Friday morning received in audience the newly elected President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Tadeusz Nawrocki, who took the oath of office before his nation’s Parliament one month ago.

Afterwards, the Head of State met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Polish President meets with Secretariat of State (@VATICAN MEDIA)

Ukraine and security in Europe

According to a Holy See Press Office statement, the subject of the “cordial discussions” in the Secretariat of State was “the socio-political situation” in Poland, with particular reference to “the values on which Polish society is founded and the need to build consensus in the face of the challenges it must address.”

The talks then turned to matters of “an international nature,” with special attention given to “the conflict in Ukraine and the security of Europe.”