Pope to Israeli President: Urgent ceasefire and aid for Gaza

During a private audience, Pope Leo XIV and Isaac Herzog discussed the need for an urgent ceasefire and unimpeded aid access for Gaza, as well as the liberation of all remaining hostages and a two-state solution as the only path to peace.

Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday received Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, in audience in the Apostolic Palace.

The Israeli President subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office, during “the cordial talks with the Holy Father and in the Secretariat of State, the political and social situation in the Middle East was addressed, where numerous conflicts persist, with particular attention given to the tragic situation in Gaza.”

Hope was expressed “for a speedy resumption of negotiations so that, with willingness and corageous decisions, as well as the support of the international community, the release of all hostages can be achieved, a permanent ceasefire reached with urgency, the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas be facilitated, and full respect for humanitarian law be ensured, together with the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples.”

The statement added that there were talks about how to ensure a future for the Palestinian people and about peace and stability in the region. It said the Holy See reiterated its view that "a two-state solution is the only way out of the current war.”

Reference was also made to what is happening in the West Bank and to the important question of the city of Jerusalem.

Before concluding, the Press Office statement noted that “During the discussions, there was agreement on the historical value of the relations between the Holy See and Israel.”

A number of issues were also addressed concerning relations between the civil Authorities and the local Church, with particular attention to the importance of Christian communities and their commitment, both locally and throughout the Middle East, to human and social development, especially in the areas of education, the promotion of social cohesion, and regional stability.