Pope Leo XIV appoints new Apostolic Nuncio to Spain and Andorra

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Archbishop Piero Pioppo as Apostolic Nuncio to Spain and the Principality of Andorra, a sovereign nation on the Iberian peninsula.

The former Apostolic Nuncio to Indonesia & ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is the Titular Archbishop of Torcello, and has extensive experience as Apostolic Nuncio, having served also in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

Biography

Born in Savona, northern Italy, in 1960, Archbishop Pioppo, who has a Doctorate Degree in Dogmatic Theology, was ordained and incardinated to the diocese of Acqui Terme, Italy, in 1985.

He was assumed in the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1993 and has served in the following countries: Korea, Chile, and the Secretariat of State of the Holy See.

He was appointed Prelate of the Institute for the Works of Religion in 2006.

He was appointed Titular Archbishop of Torcello and Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and to Equatorial Guinea on 25 January 2010 and received Episcopal Ordination in March that same year.

Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Pioppo as Apostolic Nuncio to Indonesia in September 2017 and Apostolic Nuncio to ASEAN the following year.

He speaks Italian, English, French, and Spanish.