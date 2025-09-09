Pope Leo returns to Castel Gandolfo for brief visit

Pope Leo XIV returns to the Barberini Palace at Castel Gandolfo on Monday evening for an overnight stay, according to the Holy See Press Office.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo returned to Castel Gandolfo on Monday evening for a very brief stay of less than a day.

A statement from the Holy See Press Office on Monday announced, “This evening, Pope Leo will travel to Palazzo Barberini in Castel Gandolfo and will continue his activities from there tomorrow, during which period no audiences are scheduled.”

The statement added, “The Pope will return to the Vatican [Tuesday] afternoon.”

Pope Leo XIV spent time at the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo from July 6 to 22, and returned for a few days in mid-August for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

On September 5, the Pope visited the Laudato Si' Village, a project established at Castel Gandolfo on 55 hectares of land that once belonged to the Pontifical Villas, to meet the employees who care for the ecological initiative.