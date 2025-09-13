Pope promotes employment of persons with disabilities in the Vatican

With a Rescript, Pope Leo XIV approves decisions of the Labour Office of the Apostolic See (ULSA), concerning the inclusion of persons with disabilities within the Holy See's workforce.

During an audience granted to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin on 4 August 2025, Pope Leo XIV, with a Rescript, approved the decisions of the ULSA Council concerning the inclusion of persons with disabilities within the working community of the Holy See.

From now on, “the employment of persons with disabilities is to be promoted in a spirit of welcome and, where necessary, through the adoption of appropriate and specific measures, since the condition of disability does not preclude suitability for work” in all Vatican institutions, both of the Holy See and of the Governorate. This is established by the new Article 2 bis, added to the Norms for the protection of the dignity of the person and of his or her fundamental rights to be observed in medical examinations for hiring and during employment (18 November 2011).

The introduction of this principle accordingly amends Article 14 of the General Regulations of the Roman Curia regarding recruitment and appointment of staff: the wording “state of good health duly ascertained” is replaced with “psycho-physical suitability for the duties to be carried out, certified by the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State.” These modifications, which take immediate effect, require Vatican administrations to foster the employment of persons with disabilities.

The new provisions follow those approved by the Pope in the Rescript published on 11 August, which extended protections and rights for Vatican employees, establishing, among other measures, three days of paid leave each month for parents of children with disabilities, and five days of paid leave for Vatican employees on the occasion of the birth of a child.

In that instance as well, Pope Leo approved the decisions of the ULSA Council, a body composed of representatives of various entities of the Holy See and the Governorate, together with their respective employees.