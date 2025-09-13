Pope Leo meets with new US Ambassador to the Holy See

The new US Ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Francis Burch, with Pope Leo XIV on Saturday morning (@Vatican Media)

On Saturday morning, Pope Leo XIV welcomed the ambassador of the United States of America, Brian Francis Burch, on the occasion of the presentation of his letters of credence.

Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office noted that on Saturday morning 13 September at the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo XIV received in audience the ambassador of the United States of America, His Excellency Mr. Brian Francis Burch, on the occasion of the presentation of his credential letters.

Ambassador Burch presenting his letters of credence to Pope Leo (@Vatican Media)

Ambassador Burch is from Phoenix, Arizona, and is married with nine children. He is a graduate of the University of Dallas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics (1993-1997).



The Press Office noted that Ambassador Buch has held the following offices: account manager, Aerotek, Oak Brook, Illinois (1997-1999); V.P. Business Development, Nextwave Technology, Chicago, Illinois (1999-2000); account manager, Technisource, Chicago, Illinois (2000-2001); development director, Tomas More Law Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan (2001-2005); member of the Knights of Columbus (2003); president of Catholic Vote Civic Action, Madison, Wisconsin (2005-2025); president/executive director, Catholic Vote Education Fund, Madison, Wisconsin (2005-2025), partner (part-time), Verve Mail, Las Vegas, Nevada (since 2011), Mitt Romney for President (2012), and chair of the board of Seton Academy Montessori School, Villa Park, Illinois (2012).

Pope Leo and Ambassador Burch during their meeting (@Vatican Media)