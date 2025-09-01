Pope asks Augustinians to promote unity throughout the Church and the world

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Holy Mass at the Church of St Augustine in Rome, for the opening of the General Chapter of the Augustinian Order, urging his brothers and sisters to pray for the gift of listening, being humble and promoting unity.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Leo XIV began his homily for the Mass for the Inauguration of the General Chapter of the Augustinians by inviting those present to ask the Holy Spirit for His guidance in their work.

“The Holy Spirit speaks, today as in the past,” the Pope said, emphasizing the importance “for the atmosphere of the Chapter, in harmony with the centuries-long tradition of the Church, to be an atmosphere of listening” to God and to others.

He invited those taking part in the Chapter to “live these days, therefore, in a sincere effort to communicate and to understand” as a “generous response to the great and unique gift of light and grace that the Father of Heaven gives you by summoning you here, you specifically, for the good of all.”

Pope Leo went on to emphasize the importance of humility, citing St Augustine, who saw in the multiplicity of voices “an invitation to us to make ourselves small in the face of the freedom and inscrutability of God’s action.”

Instead of imagining that they have “all the answers,” he invited them “to welcome with faith that which the Lord inspires” in order to allow themselves to be taught and reminded by the Spirit of the words of Christ.

Pope Leo celebrates Mass for the inauguration of the General Chapter of the Augustinian Order (@Vatican Media)

Promote unity

Finally, the Holy Father emphasized a final “point of reflection” from the opening liturgy: “the value of unity.” He took up St Paul’s words from the first reading, reminding those present that all have received gifts “inspired by the Spirit” for the good of all.

Before highlighting this aspect of his message, the Pope chose to speak English for those present "who understand English but don't understand Italian," inviting everyone to pray for a gift of the Holy Spirit.

"That you will be given indeed, not necessarily the gift to understand or speak all languages, but the gift to listen, and the gift to be humble, and the gift to promote unity -within the Order and through the Order, throughout the Church and the world," he said.

“Let unity be an indispensable goal of your efforts,” he continued in Italian, “but not only that: may it also be the criterion for evaluating your actions and your work together, because what unites is from Him, but what divides cannot be.”

Concluding his homily, Pope Leo said the liturgy to open their deliberations invites them to make listening, humility, and unity “their own, renewing the prayer we raised to the Lord at the beginning of the celebration: May the Paraclete, who proceeds from you, O Father, illuminate our minds and, according to the promise of your Son, guide us to all truth.”

