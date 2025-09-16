Pope Leo recalls late Duchess of Kent's 'legacy of Christian goodness'

Pope Leo XIV sends his condolences for the death of Britain's Duchess Katharine of Kent, recalling her "legacy of Christian goodness" and entrusting "her noble soul to the mercy of our Heavenly Father."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

In a message to King Charles, Pope Leo XIV has expressed his closeness to the Royal Family for the loss of Britain's Duchess of Kent.

In the telegram sent on Tuesday to Buckingham Palace, the Holy Father said he was saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Kent.

"I send heartfelt condolences, together with the assurance of my prayerful closeness, to Your Majesty, the members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, the Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren at this time of sorrow," wrote the Pope.

Pope Leo entrusted the soul of the late Catholic Duchess, whose funeral Mass was held on Tuesday at Westminster Cathedral and was celebrated by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster.

"Entrusting her noble soul to the mercy of our Heavenly Father," reassured the Pope, "I readily associate myself with all those offering thanksgiving to Almighty God for the Duchess’s legacy of Christian goodness, seen in her many years of dedication to official duties, patronage of charities, and devoted care for vulnerable people in society."

"To all who mourn her loss, in the sure hope of the Resurrection," concluded Pope Leo XIV, "I willingly impart my apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Risen Lord."

Born Katharine Worsley, she joined the Royal Family when she married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess converted to Catholicism in 1994, becoming the first senior member of the British Royal Family to do so openly since the 18th century.

Her Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral marked the first royal funeral to take place at the principal Catholic church in England and Wales.