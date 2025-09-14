Catholics and leaders worldwide send Birthday Wishes to Pope Leo

The universal Church and men and women of goodwill across the globe rejoice as Pope Leo XIV celebrates his birthday.

By Vatican News

From Rome to dioceses around the world, greetings and prayers are being offered to Pope Leo XIV as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

Global messages of prayer

In a message released on Sunday morning, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, conveyed the closeness of the Curia to the Pope:

“On behalf of the Roman Curia, I express deep gratitude for your tireless witness to the Gospel and your constant encouragement to the faithful. We assure you of our prayers for your health and strength, so that you may continue to guide the People of God in unity and peace.”

From Italy, the Bishops’ Conference noted:

“On this joyful occasion, we thank the Lord for the gift of Pope Leo XIV, who reminds us daily that hope and fraternity are at the heart of Christian life. We join the entire Church in wishing him serenity and the joy of the Spirit.”

In the Philippines, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference announced that every parish Mass today will include prayers of thanksgiving for the Holy Father, calling his leadership “a constant source of mercy and encouragement.”

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) also shared a message of closeness:

“We give thanks for your concern for our continent and your call for justice and peace. May the Lord bless you abundantly with many years of fruitful ministry.”

Greetings from religious orders and organisations

Fr. Arturo Sosa, SJ, Superior General of the Society of Jesus, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Jesuits worldwide:

“Your encouragement to ‘go to the peripheries’ continues to inspire our mission and apostolic work.”

Caritas Internationalis, the global Catholic confederation, wrote:

“Your voice for the poor and displaced strengthens our mission of charity. We celebrate your birthday by renewing our service to those most in need.”

Civil and ecumenical messages

Civil leaders also joined in sending greetings. Italian President Sergio Mattarella praised the Pope’s witness, writing:

“Your words have always reminded the international community of the dignity of every human person and the need for peace. On behalf of the Italian people, I extend my warmest wishes for your health and serenity.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the Pope’s global voice:

“On your birthday, Holy Father, I wish to thank you for your steadfast advocacy for dialogue and care for our common home. Your moral leadership continues to inspire the global community.”

From the Orthodox world, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople assured the Pope of his prayers:

“We rejoice with our Catholic brothers and sisters on this day, giving thanks for your fraternal spirit and your dedication to Christian unity. May the Lord grant you many more years in health and peace.”

The World Council of Churches also expressed best wishes, affirming “shared commitment to reconciliation and unity within the human family.”

Faithful celebrations

At the grassroots level, parishes in Latin America are holding special Masses of thanksgiving. In Poland, youth movements have prepared a digital “spiritual bouquet” of more than 50,000 pledged prayers. In Nigeria, diocesan cathedrals are hosting evening vigils for the Holy Father’s intentions.