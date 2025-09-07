Pope Leo appeals for peace in Holy Land, Ukraine, areas of world marred by war

Pope Leo during Sunday's canonization of Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis, just before leading the Angelus prayer (@Vatican Media)

Before leading the recitation of the Angelus prayer with the faithful in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Leo XIV asks everyone to pray constantly for peace in the Holy Land, Ukraine, and all lands plagued by war, emphasizing that "God wants peace!"

Following the Mass and canonization of Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV said to the intercession of the Saints and the Virigin Mary, may we all entrust our constant prayers for peace in our world, as "God does not want war. God wants peace!"

The Pope encouraged everyone to continue their prayers for the people of the Holy Land, Ukraine, and every part of the world plagued by war. To world leaders, he repeated his call that they listen to the voice of their consciences, since "the apparent victories achieved through weapons, sowing death and destruction, are in fact defeats, and they never bring peace or security."

“God does not want war. God wants peace! And God supports those who commit to breaking the spiral of hatred and walking in the path of dialogue.”

Two new Blesseds in Hungary and Estonia

Pope Leo also recalled that in the nations of Estonia and Hungary, the Church is celebrating two new Blesseds.

In Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Jesuit Archbishop Eduard Profittlich was beatified on Saturday 6 September. He was killed in 1942 during the Soviet regime’s persecution of the Church at that time.

Also on Saturday, in Veszprém, Hungary, Mária Magdolna Bódi was beatified, a young laywoman killed in 1945 because she resisted soldiers who tried to assault her. The Pope said the Church is enriched by the witness of these two new blesseds.

Pope Leo also thanked everyone - over eighty thousand present - for taking part in Sunday's canonization, a long-awaited celebration, offering his greetings to all the bishops, priests, official delegations and distinguished authorities, and faithful from around the world for their participation and presence.