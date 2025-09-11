Pope: Hear God’s message of hope in good times and bad

In a message signed by the Vatican Secretary of State, Pope Leo encourages everyone following the 12th Latin American Congress on Science and Religion to look for paths that enable humanity to "to rise above all things that can be measured".

Pope Leo XIV sent a letter to the rector of the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum—a university in Rome—and the organizers and participants of the 12th Latin American Congress on Science and Religion being held from September 10-12.

The theme of the Congress is “The Languages of Creation: The Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Hermeneutics of the ‘Book of Nature’ as a Path of Hope.”

In his message, the Pope invited everyone following the Congress to look for paths that enable humanity to “to rise above all things that can be measured, in order to behold the measure beyond measure”, quoting St. Augustine.

That way, even without words, God’s work will proclaim the glory of its Creator. By focusing on helping man “ascend above all things”, the Pope argued all mankind will be able to hear His message of hope “not only in the brilliance of life’s clear days, but also in the dark nights of anguish and tribulation”.

To close his message, the Holy Father invoked the name of the Virgin Mary, praying that “the Lord may sustain your efforts with His grace and affectionately imparts to you the longed-for Apostolic Blessing.”