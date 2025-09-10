Pope: May cry of people suffering in war rise as trusting prayer to God

Pope Leo XIV renews his invitation for everyone to pray for peace in war-torn places, appealing for protection and care for children.

By Devin Watkins

As he greeted pilgrims at the Wednesday General Audience, Pope Leo XIV asked for prayers and humanitarian projects on behalf of children suffering in places torn by war.

“Remember in your prayers and humanitarian projects the children of Ukraine, Gaza, and other regions of the world afflicted by war,” he said.

Speaking to Polish pilgrims, the Pope recalled the National Day of Polish Victims of War, which commemorates the suffering of children and their contribution to the reconstruction of Poland after World War II.

“I entrust you and the children who are suffering today to the protection of Mary, Queen of Peace,” added the Pope.

Pope Leo also prayed for everyone enduring the turbulent situation in the Middle East, as he greeted the Arabic-speaking faithful.

“I invite you to transform your cry in moments of trial and tribulation into a trusting prayer, because God always listens to his children and responds at the moment he deems best for us,” he said. “May the Lord bless you all and always protect you from every evil!”