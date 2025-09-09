Pope says Israel’s attack on Hamas in Qatar marks a 'very serious situation'

While leaving his residence in Castel Gandolfo to return to the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV briefly answered journalists’ questions about the bombing in Doha: “We don’t know where things are headed. We must pray a lot and continue to work and insist on peace.” Regarding the evacuation order in Gaza City and his effort to contact the parish priest there, the Pope said: “I have no news.”

Vatican News

Asked for his reaction to news of Israel's bombing in Doha, Qatar, Pope Leo XIV described it as “very serious news”, expressing his deep concern over the developments following the Israeli bombing, which it said was targeting some Hamas leaders there. The attack hit several residential buildings in the capital. Journalists asked the Pope for his reaction as they awaited his departure outside the Villa Barberini papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, where he had chosen to spend Monday afternoon and part of Tuesday before returning to the Vatican.

Praying often and working for peace

Stopping for a few moments in front of the gate, while a long line of people applauded and greeted him, Pope Leo expressed his concern over the situation in the Middle East: “The whole situation is truly serious,” he said. “We don’t know where things are headed. It’s always serious. We must pray a lot and keep working, searching, insisting on peace.”

Evacuation order in Gaza

As for Israel’s immediate evacuation order to residents of Gaza City ahead of a potential escalation in military operations, the Pope explained that he had tried to contact the parish priest of the Holy Family Church, Father Gabriel Romanelli: “I tried to call the parish priest just now; I have no news,” he said. “They were certainly okay before, but after this new order, I’m not sure.”

Return to the Vatican

Pope Leo then greeted the crowds gathered before returning to the Vatican. He had arrived in Castel Gandolfo the previous evening and spent the morning and early afternoon there, carrying out his activities on a day with no scheduled audiences.