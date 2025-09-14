Search

Pope at Angelus: God transforms the Cross into a means of life

At the Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo XIV reflects on the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, saying the “immense love of God” transformed “an instrument of death into a means of life”.

By Christopher Wells

“What does it mean for us today to celebrate” the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross? Pope Leo asked at the Angelus on Sunday.

To answer that question, the Holy Father turned to the day’s Scripture readings, beginning with the Gospel account of Jesus’ meeting with Nicodemus. Nicodemus, the Pope said, “is in need of light, of guidance: he seeks God and asks the Master of Nazareth for help.”

Jesus in turn welcomes Nicodemus, “listens to him, and finally reveals to him that the Son of Man must be lifted up, ‘so that everyone who believes in Him may have eternal life.’” Even if Nicodemus did not fully understand at the time, Pope Leo said, “he would certainly grasp it later,” at the Crucifixion. “He would understand that God, in order to redeem humanity, became man and died on the Cross.”

The Pope went on to explain the figure used by Jesus in His dialogue with Nicodemus, the “bronze serpent” that Moses had made and set upon a pole, at God’s command, to heal the Israelites who had been bitten by poisonous serpents.

Nothing can separate us from God

“God saved us by showing Himself to us, offering Himself as our companion, teacher, physician, and friend, even to the point of becoming for us the Bread broken in the Eucharist,” the Pope said. “And to accomplish this work, He made use of one of the cruellest instruments of death ever invented by man: the Cross.”

Pope Leo said, “This is why today we celebrate its ‘exaltation’: for the love with which God, by embracing the Cross for our salvation, transformed it from an instrument of death into a means of life, teaching us that nothing can separate us from Him, and that His love is greater than our sin.”

The Holy Father concluded his Angelus reflection by inviting the faithful to pray, “through the intercession of Mary… that His saving love may take root and grow within us too, and that we too may learn to give ourselves to one another, just as He gave Himself wholly to all.”

14 September 2025, 12:04

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.