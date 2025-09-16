Pope assures Gaza parish of his closeness and prayers

The facade of Holy Family Church in Gaza, following the attack in July

Pope Leo XIV speaks by phone with Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, and assures all those who turn to the parish of his concern, closeness, and prayers.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Pope Leo XIV received an update on the situation at the Holy Family Parish in Gaza during a phone call with the pastor, Fr Gabriel Romanelli, on Tuesday.

Overnight, just an hour before midnight, the Israeli army launched a massive ground offensive, with media in the Gaza Strip reporting 37 attacks in 20 minutes, and a mass flight of the remaining population from the northwestern area of the enclave.

According to the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, Fr. Romanelli told the Holy Father that the parish—which was struck in June by an Israeli raid in which the pastor himself was injured— “continues to assist the approximately 450 people who have taken refuge there and those who turn to them, distributing meals and water and keeping the internal pharmacy open.”

Moreover, “the oratory also continues its activities, serving children and young people and providing assistance to the elderly and sick, despite the escalating conflict.”

Mr. Bruni told reporters that Pope Leo expressed his concern for what is happening in Gaza, “and assured Father Gabriel, and all those who turn to the parish, of his closeness and prayers.”

Read also 10/09/2025 Fr. Romanelli in Gaza: ‘It was a blessing to speak with the Pope' The parish priest of Gaza’s Holy Family church says his phone call on Tuesday with Pope Leo XIV was a blessing. The parish continues to shelter 450 people, including elderly, sick, ...

Last week’s phone call

After the outbreak of war in the Middle East, Pope Francis began making video calls every evening at precisely 7:00 PM to Fr. Romanelli and his vicar, Egyptian Father Youssef Asad, to check on the condition of all the people of Holy Family.

Pope Leo has also called Fr. Romanelli several times as an expression of his closeness, which goes hand in hand with his frequent appeals for peace.

The Pope’s most recent phone call to Fr. Romanelli came last week, after Israel had issued an immediate evacuation order to the inhabitants of Gaza City.

At first, the priest did not answer, as he and the parishioners were engaged in a long liturgical celebration. The Pope said he had tried to contact the parish priest but had received no news.

That evening, however, Fr. Romanelli, through his social media channels, confirmed that he had managed to speak with the Holy Father. In a video shared with Vatican News, Fr. Romanelli described the conversation as “a great joy” and “blessing.”

Prayer as bombs fall

On Monday, through his X and Instagram accounts, Fr. Romanelli released a new video in which bombings can be heard as a liturgy was taking place in the parish.

Throughout the 30-second video, the faithful continued to pray in silence, despite the din of the surrounding environment.