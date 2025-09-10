'My St Francis': posthumous book by Pope Francis to be released in Italy

A posthumous book by Pope Francis, "Il mio San Francesco" (My St Francis), will be available in Italian bookstores from 18 September. The volume presents a dialogue between the late Pope and Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery of the Causes of Saints.

By Vatican News

“Il mio San Francesco”, a posthumous book by Pope Francis and put together by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, was presented on 10 September in Assisi, within an event entitled “The Courtyard of Francis.”

Presenting the work, Cardinal Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, recalled his close collaboration with the late Pope, who appointed him Prefect of that Dicastery and Secretary of the Council of Cardinals in 2020.

The book, which presents a fraternal conversation that took place between Pope Francis and Cardinal Semeraro in late 2024, includes a letter from Pope Leo XIV and a preface by Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Pope and “his” Saint

In the text, Pope Francis reflects deeply on his personal relationship with St Francis of Assisi, the saint who inspired his name and much of his magisterium, especially on creation, peace, and fraternity.

It provides ample space for the late Pope’s reflections and understanding of poverty, his thoughts on family, pain, and death, and his concern for the “wounds” of the Church.

Speaking about prayer, Francis says:

“When I think of the prayer of St Francis, I think of his tears, his cries. For him, prayer had a deeply affective dimension… His relationship with Jesus was not an idea or theory, but a bond of passion and love… I too, at times feel the fatigue of many, of being faithful to prayer when there is so much to do. I have learned to treasure even short moments, small spaces… Ordinary life becomes special if we let it be illuminated by the light that comes from prayer.”

Contributions from Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Parolin

In his letter, Pope Leo XIV expresses gratitude for the publication, saying:

“It allows us almost to hear again the voice of Pope Francis. In these conversations, he shows that the name of Francis was not only assumed but lived, shaping the face of his mission.”

In his preface, the Cardinal Secretary of State highlights the book’s significance as a testimony of faith:

“Pope Francis gives witness to the many gifts the Lord granted him. He recalls difficult passages of his life and family memories, all re-read in the light of what the ‘little’ Saint of Assisi had taught him… In these pages, we can read what is almost his ‘spiritual testament,’ made of living memories and thanksgiving,” he writes.