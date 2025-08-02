Vatican Museums delegation presents restored St. Augustine painting to Pope Leo XIV

A delegation from the Vatican Museums presents to Pope Leo XIV a restored painting of St. Augustine, the work of an anonymous Roman artist of the 18th century which was restored by the Laboratory for the Restoration of Paintings and Wooden Materials. Among those present were the Director of the Museums, Barbara Jatta, and the President of the Governatorate, Sister Raffaella Petrini.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV received a delegation from the Vatican Museums on Saturday morning, August 2, in the little hall of the Vatican's Paul VI Hall.

During the encounter, a painting depicting Saint Augustine and an angel, the work of an anonymous Roman artist of the 18th century, was presented and handed over to the Pope.



The painting, restored by the Laboratory for the Restoration of Paintings and Wooden Materials, is a free copy of the figure of Saint Augustine, who appears in the fresco The Disputation of the Holy Sacrament by Raphael Sanzio, completed in 1509 in the Stanza della Segnatura of the Vatican Palaces.

Among those present at the audience were Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governatorate of the Vatican City State; Barbara Jatta, Director of the Directorate of Museums and Cultural Heritage; Giandomenico Spinola, Deputy Artistic-Scientific Director of the Vatican Museums; Alberto Albanesi, Deputy Managerial-Administrative Director; Francesca Persegati, former Director of the Laboratory for the Restoration of Paintings and Wooden Materials, together with its new Director Paolo Violini.

Also present were Monsignor Terence Hogan, Coordinator of the Office for Relations with the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums; Alessandra Rodolfo, Head of the Department for 17th-18th Century Art; and Laura Baldelli, Master Restorer at the Laboratory for the Restoration of Paintings and Wooden Materials.

A delegation from the Vatican Museums presented a restored painting of Saint Augustine to Pope Leo XIV (© Musei Vaticani)