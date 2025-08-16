Rector of Shrine in Albano elated to welcome Pope Leo XIV

The Shrine of Santa Maria della Rotunda, in Albano Laziale, where on August 17 the Pope celebrates Holy Mass with the poor assisted by the diocesan Caritas.

Ahead of Pope Leo XIV's imminent visit to Shrine of Santa Maria della Rotonda in Albano to celebrate Mass with the poor, the Shrine's Rector Father Adriano Gibellini, shares the atmosphere of anticipation ahead of the Pope’s arrival and recalls the roots of an ancient place associated with protection from the plague, refugees during World War II, and the current presence of immigrants who entrust themselves to the Blessed Mother.

By Antonella Palermo and Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Diocese of Albano is buzzing with preparations to welcome Pope Leo XIV, who returns here to spend time with the most vulnerable.

On August 17, he will celebrate Mass in the Shrine of Santa Maria della Rotonda, a deeply venerated place by the residents of this Lazio town.

Caritas, together with the Liturgical Office, will lead the celebration.

Leading the Offertory procession will be a Peruvian family welcomed by the "Cardinal Pizzardo" House, a safe haven established by the Diocese in 1993, primarily for families in difficulty, especially political refugees.

Speaking to Vatican Media's Antonella Palermo, the rector of the Shrine, Father Adriano Gibellini, shares the atmosphere of anticipation ahead of the Pope’s arrival.

Father Adriano, what is the history of the Shrine of Santa Maria della Rotonda?

It’s important to highlight that the Pope chose the heart of the Diocese for this meeting—the oldest religious building still standing. The temple was built in 94 A.D. Originally, it was a nymphaeum of Emperor Domitian’s villa, later converted into a thermal bath for the soldiers of the Second Parthian Legion. However, tradition tells us that by the 8th century, this building had already become a point of reference for the Christians of the early Albano community. Tradition holds that an icon of the Virgin was brought from Greece and placed in this temple. From 1060, with the consecration of the temple, we are certain that it was officially used for Christian worship.

The people of Albano have always shown great devotion to this image of the Madonna, particularly in the 1800s—a difficult time socially and because of damage from earthquakes and storms in the Castelli region, compounded by outbreaks of the plague. The Madonna became the focal point for the prayers of the Albano people. In 1867, the Bishop of Albano, the Servant of God Cardinal Alfieri, made a solemn vow: if the city were spared from the plague, her intercession would be celebrated every first Sunday of August. And so it was—within a week, the cholera outbreak ended. Sadly, the bishop himself died of the disease shortly after.

What does the presence of Pope Leo XIV here signify?

From that moment on, the Shrine became a place to turn to in times of hardship, where people seek the Virgin’s intercession with greater urgency. With this visit from Pope Leo, we wish to renew our devotion to her—she who has always protected us and given us the hope that assures us the Lord never leaves us alone.

As for preparations, the Holy Father’s return has caught us somewhat by surprise. He had already visited Albano on July 20 and is now returning so soon. We are preparing everything to give him a worthy, beautiful, and above all warm welcome. In these days, many people are coming forward, asking how they can participate in this moment of grace for our community. Through the Pope’s presence, we also see the Church’s care for each of us—for the lonely and the poor especially. We will pray for a blessing on all the faithful who, over the years, have frequented the Shrine and who are now ill or homebound.

What significance does it hold today for the Church to be like a womb welcoming the most fragile?

Often, loneliness, indifference, and marginalization make us feel that authentic human relationships no longer exist. The Church, once again, becomes a mother and teacher, not necessarily to replace what's missing but to set an example of how to love the human person in their full dignity—physically and morally. For those who are alone or abandoned, the Church becomes that maternal womb that welcomes and heals.

One cannot help but think of those who, beyond poverty, suffer from the violence of war across the world. Albano itself experienced the most intense Allied bombing during World War II…

Indeed, a painful chapter in Albano's history. On February 10, 1944, about 700 people had taken refuge in the Papal Villas, including many women and children, as the men were away at war. The maternal embrace of the Church manifested through the hospitality and foresight of Pope Pius XII, who welcomed the refugees into the gardens and even inside the Apostolic Palace.

Reflecting on this history means once again feeling the Church’s closeness in times of hardship. Our Shrine also became a refuge during that time. The image of the Madonna with the Child now bears two golden crowns above her head, offered by the families who survived that bombing. There's an inscription behind the crown invoking peace from the Mother, Queen of Peace, upon the city and the world. That too is a reason for us to hope and to pray—that the Virgin's intercession may help those suffering, especially in war and hunger.

The Shrine was restored for the 2000 Jubilee. Now, 25 years later, during another Jubilee, what reflections can you offer for this time of inner renewal?

Today, the Shrine is located in the historical center of the city and surrounded by many immigrant families. As in many historic centers, older homes left behind by the elderly are now inhabited by people from other countries. It's heartening to see the respect these families show toward the Shrine and the Madonna, especially during the festivals. The Shrine has become a reference point for them. I often see them enter, even just to admire the architecture, or to gaze at the face of the Virgin—as if they are contemplating the serene face of their own mothers left behind in distant lands.

Liturgically speaking, is there anything in particular you’d like to highlight about Sunday’s celebration?

Certainly, Caritas volunteers will take part in the liturgy. A particular detail is that the first gift in the Offertory procession will be presented to the Pope by a Peruvian family that has found shelter in our House in Torvaianica. They will receive the comfort and blessing of his closeness. Other gifts will be presented by volunteers from various parish Caritas groups.

How are you personally experiencing the anticipation of Pope Leo XIV's visit? What has stood out to you in these first months of his pontificate?

What has struck me most is the simplicity and warmth with which he relates to people. I’ve had the opportunity to meet him twice already this month, including during his visit to the cathedral on July 20. He is incredibly cordial, empathetic, and attentive. What makes me happiest about relating with him is this attentiveness—he knows how to say a small word that warms your heart. I believe Pope Leo will be a shepherd who draws close to each of us with great simplicity and empathy.

It is also said that your Shrine is somehow tied to the Augustinian charism…

Tradition tells us that in the year 768, a group of Augustinian nuns brought the icon of the Madonna from Greece. However, we don’t have official documentation confirming this until 1060, which is when we know for sure that Marian devotion began here.

In such a time plagued by conflicts, what strength does prayer offer?

Prayer is the only weapon we have to counter human weapons. It helps us not only feel close to the Lord but also, through the Virgin’s intercession, to obtain what is truly in our hearts. In liturgical prayers, we often say we offer our prayers to the Lord "beyond what our hope can imagine." Prayer is the royal road that leads us to the heart of God—who is our hope—and from Him, we will receive all that we desire.