Pope Leo: We are with the young people of Gaza, Ukraine and war-torn lands

At the conclusion of the closing Mass for the Jubilee of Youth, Pope Leo remembers young people suffering "the most serious evils" caused by other human beings, mentioning specifically war-torn Gaza, Ukraine, and "every land bloodied by war."

Just before the conclusion of the closing Mass for the Jubilee of Youth at Rome's Tor Vergata park, Pope Leo expressed his closeness and and solidarity with the young people suffering in Gaza, Ukraine and all living in war-torn parts of the world.



“In communion with Christ, our peace and hope for the world, we are closer than ever to young people who suffer the most serious evils which are caused by other human beings. We are with the young people of Gaza. We are with the young people of Ukraine, with those of every land bloodied by war. My young brothers and sisters, you are the sign that a different world is possible, a world of fraternity and friendship, where conflicts are not resolved with weapons but with dialogue.”

Sympathies for Maria and Pascale

The Pope also expressed his sympathies and condolences over the death of two young pilgrims, Maria and Pascale, a Spaniard and Egyptian, who tragically died during their time in Rome due to sudden health emergencies.



We give thanks to God



The Pope's words came just before leading the Angelus prayer as he offered concluding greetings to the over one million pilgrims gathered for the Sunday morning outdoor Mass.

He took the opportunity to invite everyone to express their immense gratitude to God for the gift of these days of their Jubilee.

He said the outpouring of God's grace for the Church and the entire world was reflected in the participation of all the young people, and he thanked them with all his heart. Greeting the thousands of bishops, priests, religious and pastoral leaders accompanying the young people, the Pope thanked them for their pastoral care, as well as all those who offered prayers for the events and participated spiritually.

World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul, Korea

Finally, the Pope recalled that following this jubilee "Pilgrimage of Hope" in Rome, the next destination on the horizion will be Asia when the Pope will join them to celebrate World Youth Day in Seoul, Korea, from 3 to 8 August 2027. The theme of the next WYD is “Take courage! I have overcome the world", he noted, saying how the hope that abides in our hearsts gives us the strength to announce the victory of the Risen Christ over evil and death. And it is this reality that gives the young pilgrims hope and to be witnesses to the ends of the earth. He said may we continue to dream and hope together in view of the next meeting in Seoul, entrusting ourselves to the maternal protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary.