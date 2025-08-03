Pope Leo: We are with the young people of Gaza, Ukraine and war-torn lands
Vatican News
Just before the conclusion of the closing Mass for the Jubilee of Youth at Rome's Tor Vergata park, Pope Leo expressed his closeness and and solidarity with the young people suffering in Gaza, Ukraine and all living in war-torn parts of the world.
Sympathies for Maria and Pascale
The Pope also expressed his sympathies and condolences over the death of two young pilgrims, Maria and Pascale, a Spaniard and Egyptian, who tragically died during their time in Rome due to sudden health emergencies.
We give thanks to God
The Pope's words came just before leading the Angelus prayer as he offered concluding greetings to the over one million pilgrims gathered for the Sunday morning outdoor Mass.
He took the opportunity to invite everyone to express their immense gratitude to God for the gift of these days of their Jubilee.
He said the outpouring of God's grace for the Church and the entire world was reflected in the participation of all the young people, and he thanked them with all his heart. Greeting the thousands of bishops, priests, religious and pastoral leaders accompanying the young people, the Pope thanked them for their pastoral care, as well as all those who offered prayers for the events and participated spiritually.
World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul, Korea
Finally, the Pope recalled that following this jubilee "Pilgrimage of Hope" in Rome, the next destination on the horizion will be Asia when the Pope will join them to celebrate World Youth Day in Seoul, Korea, from 3 to 8 August 2027. The theme of the next WYD is “Take courage! I have overcome the world", he noted, saying how the hope that abides in our hearsts gives us the strength to announce the victory of the Risen Christ over evil and death. And it is this reality that gives the young pilgrims hope and to be witnesses to the ends of the earth. He said may we continue to dream and hope together in view of the next meeting in Seoul, entrusting ourselves to the maternal protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
