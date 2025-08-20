Pope urges moral theologians to take St Alphonsus as their model

Pope Leo XIV urges moral theologians to follow the example of St. Alphonsus Liguori and other saints as they reflect on the “challenges, changes, and conflicts” of the modern world in the light of divine revelation.

By Christopher Wells

In a message to the 17th International Congress of Moral Theology, Pope Leo XIV encourages participants to approach modern moral issues “following the wise and always timely example of the Saints, such as Saint Alphonsus Maria de Liguori.”

Known as the Doctor of Moral Theology, Saint Alphonsus “was able to find a balanced synthesis of the laws of God and the dynamics of man’s conscience and freedom, at the same time assuming a charitable, understanding, and patient attitude towards his brethren, thus becoming a visible sign of God’s infinite mercy,” the Pope said.

The message to the Congress was conveyed in a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

The Holy Father expressed his hopes that the event “might provide a favourable opportunity to reflect on the challenges, changes, and current conflicts in the light of divine revelation, which finds its fulness in Jesus Christ.”

The Pope’s message concluded with the invocation of “the maternal protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Seat of Wisdom,” along with the Pope’s Apostolic Blessing for participants and their loved ones.