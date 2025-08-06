Pope to Pan-African Catholic group: Hope is vital on our earthly journey

Addressing the Third Congress of the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network, Pope Leo urges members to look to the future of the continent with hope.

By Kielce Gussie

On the occasion of the Third Congress of the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN), Pope Leo sent a video message, expressing his gratitude for the network's hard work and extending his prayers for everyone who “gathered to reflect on the future of the Church in Africa.”

Hope is vital on our journey

Remembering Pope Francis’ words on the importance of faith during the second Congress, Pope Leo shifted the attention to another theological virtue in light of the Jubilee year: hope. “Perhaps at times more prominence is given to the virtues of faith and charity; yet, hope has a vital role on our earthly pilgrimage”, he stressed.

Hope, the Pope explained, connects the other two virtues—faith and love. It is hope is the virtue that leads us to desire happiness in Heaven, which in turn, “inspires and sustains us to grow closer to God even when confronted by the hardships of life.”

Not separate but one

Pope Leo pointed out that just as in other areas around the world, the African continent faces its own specific challenges. Rather than becoming discouraged, the Pope emphasized that the Church has the role of being the light of and beacon of hope to the world.

The theme of the Congress is “Journeying together in hope as Church Family of God in Africa.” Reflecting on the call each of us faces to build a personal relationship with God, Pope Leo highlighted that we are all united together as sons and daughters.

Therefore, “we have a certain responsibility to look after each other.” It is in the family that we are meant to find our first source of support, love, and encouragement to move forward, especially in the midst of difficulties.

With that in mind, the Pope encouraged the members of PACTPAN to strive to continue building the family of the local churches in the different nations, “so that there are networks of support available to all our brothers and sisters in Christ, and also to the wider society, especially those on the peripheries.”

To close his video message, Pope Leo reminded PACTPAN of how important it is to unified in their theology and pastoral work. “We have to live what we believe”, he urged. The Pope tasked them with implementing “pastoral programs that demonstrate how the teachings of the Church help to open people’s hearts and minds to the truth and love of God.”

Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network

Officially begun in 2019, the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network is an organization open to all African Catholic Church leaders and leaders of pastoral ministries. It “serves as a permanent agency for inter-disciplinary, multi-disciplinary, and trans-disciplinary research for African Catholic scholars, pastoral leaders, Church frontline and grassroots workers in cities and villages in Africa.”

Advocacy is an important part of PACTPAN, encouraging its members to be dedicated to serving those who do not have a voice.