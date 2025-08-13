Pope Leo: Stop the war in Ukraine and the hunger in Gaza. May the hostages be freed.
Vatican News
Pope Leo spoke on the ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine, a resolution of the humanitarian crisis and hunger in Gaza, and the release of Israeli hostages there. These objectives of the Holy See's “soft diplomacy” for issues that “cannot be resolved through war,” were expressed by Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday afternoon. He shared this message with journalists upon his arrival in Castel Gandolfo on 13 August where he will spend a second period of a summer break until August 19. While greeting the many people gathered to welcome him at the gates of Villa Barberini — his residence during these days — the Pope responded to questions from media reporters about international current events.
Always seek dialogue, diplomatic efforts
When asked what he expects from the upcoming 15 August summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Leo XIV replied: “We must always seek a ceasefire. The violence, the many deaths, must stop. Let’s see how they can come to an agreement. Because after all this time, what is the purpose of war? We must always seek dialogue, diplomatic efforts, not violence, not weapons.”
And when asked if he is concerned about the possibility of the population of Gaza being deported, the Pope said: “Very much (concerned). The humanitarian crisis must be resolved. We cannot go on like this. We know the violence of terrorism, and we honor the many who have died, as well as the hostages — they must be freed. But we must also think of the many who are dying of hunger.”
Problems that cannot be solved by war
Finally, when asked what the Holy See is doing to stop these and other conflicts, the Pope responded: “The Holy See cannot stop them... but we are working, let’s say, on ‘soft diplomacy,’ always inviting, encouraging the pursuit of nonviolence through dialogue and seeking solutions — because these problems cannot be solved by war.”
May God grant peace to all peoples
Earlier on Wednesday morning during the General Audience in Paul VI Hall, when greeting Polish pilgrims, the Pope called attention to populations in countries afflicted by war and violence: “Plead with God to grant peace to all peoples who are experiencing the tragedy of war.” The Pope’s appeal was inspired by Saint Maximilian Maria Kolbe, the Polish Franciscan who died in the Auschwitz concentration camp after volunteering to take the place of a father of a family condemned to die by starvation.
Mass and Angelus at Castel Gandolfo
During this second summer break at the Villa Barberini residence, Leo XIV will have several public celebrations. On Friday 15 August, the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Pope will celebrate Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the Parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova in Castel Gandolfo, and at 12:00 noon will lead the recitation of the Angelus prayer from the entrance of the Apostolic Palace, in Piazza della Libertà, also in Castel Gandolfo.
In Albano: Mass and lunch with the poor of Caritas
On Sunday 17 August at 9:30 a.m., Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Mass at the shrine of Santa Maria della Rotonda in Albano Laziale, together with the poor assisted by the diocesan Caritas and its help. At 12:00 noon he will again lead the Angelus in Piazza della Libertà in Castel Gandolfo. Finally, he will share lunch with the poor and those assisted by Caritas at the Borgo Laudato si’ located within the Pontifical Villas.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here