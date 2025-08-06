Pope on Hiroshima anniversary: Let justice replace a false sense of security

80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6/9 August (ANSA)

Closing his General Audience, Pope Leo remembers the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, and calls for justice, dialogue, and fraternity in the world.

By Kielce Gussie

On the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Pope Leo XIV dedicated some time to remembering the tens of thousands killed and injured on August 6, 1945. He also recalled that in just three days, the world will mark another sad anniversary: the bombing of Nagasaki.

A line of floral wreaths is pictured after being placed there by officials during the Peace Memorial Ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack (AFP or licensors)

At the close of his General Audience, the Pope offered words of solidarity, “I wish to assure my prayers for all those who have suffered its physical, psychological, and social consequences.”



He highlighted that despite the eight decades which have passed since the bombings, “those tragic events remain a universal warning against the devastation caused by war—and particularly by nuclear weapons.”

Pope Leo expressed his hope that the world today—plagued by intense divisions and deadly violence—will replace its false sense of security “based on the threat of mutual destruction” with justice, open dialogue, and trust in fraternity.

Remembering the day

This appeal comes after the Pope sent a message to the Bishop of Hiroshima during the celebration of Mass for Peace in the city.

In Japan, the annual ceremony was held at the city's Peace Memorial Park to mark the anniversary. Representatives from a record 120 countries and regions participated in the memorial service with a moment of silence observed at 8:15 a.m., the exact time of the bombing.