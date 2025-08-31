Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope

Pope: May the Church always be a school of humility, welcoming all

In his reflections before leading the Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo prays that the Church may always be "a school of humility" in following Jesus' example, as well as "a home where all are welcome", where rivalries are set aside.

By Thaddeus Jones

Speaking to pilgrims and visitors gathered in Saint Peter's Square for the midday Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo recalled in his reflections today's Gospel reading that speaks to us about the importance of humility, openness to others and a culture of encounter. The reading from Luke's Gospel recounts when Jesus was invited to a meal by one of the leading Pharisees, an example of how in every culture sitting at table together can be a sign of peace, communion, sharing and encounter.

Striving for authentic encounter

Noting how genuine encounter is not always easy, Pope Leo explained how Jesus was "observed" closely when visiting the home of the religious leader with some suspicion by the more rigid interpreters of tradition, yet Jesus humbly attends the event as a good guest, with respect and sincerity, while also offering a teaching moment. The Lord shares a parable with them pertinent to the occasion that tells of a similar circumstance with people rushing to take the places of honour, perhaps to "be noticed" to show their importance, thereby creating a sense of competition rather than humbly being together in fraternity and sharing. 

Listening to the Lord

In a similar way, the Pope encouraged believers to listen to what the Lord has to teach us when we gather at the Eucharistic table. In a sense, the Lord "becomes our guest and he can tell us how he sees us." The Pope said it's important we try to see ourselves through the Lord's eyes and how frequently we can focus only on competition with each other, obtaining recognition, or comparing ourselves to others.

“Stopping to reflect, letting ourselves be taken aback by a word that challenges our hearts’ priorities, is to experience freedom, the freedom to which Jesus calls us.”

Humility allowing for true freedom

Jesus explains how humility allows for true freedom, the Pope went on to explain, since "humility is really freedom from ourselves" since "the Kingdom of God and its righteousness become our real concern" as we look beyond ourselves and ahead to the horizon of life. When we exalt or focus on only ourselves, we lose sight of how precious in God’s eyes we are as his children and the "sublime dignity" that comes from this reality. 

“Once we learn to take the last places, rather than striving for the first, that dignity will appear, and we will come to the fore simply and effortlessly.”

In conclusion, before leading the recitation of the Angelus, the Pope asked everyone to "pray that the Church will always be a school of humility for everyone, a home where all are welcome, a place where rivalries are set aside and where Jesus still speaks to us and teaches us to imitate his own humility and freedom", invoking Mary, "Mother of that home" and to whom we pray.

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
31 August 2025, 12:14

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Latest Angelus / Regina Caeli

Read all >

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.