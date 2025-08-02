Pope Leo XIV: 'We all find true joy and happiness in Jesus Christ'

Pope Leo XIV welcomes artists ahead of their animating the Jubilee Youth Vigil at Tor Vergata on Saturday evening, and invites them to remind young people that it is the Lord in whom they find true joy and happiness.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Accompany these young people who are in great need of finding true joy, true happiness—which we all find in Jesus Christ."

Pope Leo XIV said this to the artists who will animate the Youth Vigil at Tor Vergata on the occasion of the Jubilee of Young People on Saturday evening in Rome.

The Holy Father informally received the group in Sala Clementina in the Vatican Saturday morning, saying, "I wanted to have this small, let’s say 'family-like,' meeting with you this morning, being aware of the beauty, the art, the music—all your talents—that you offer to the great crowd we have here in Rome these days."

"For me," he said, "it is a privilege, a blessing to be able to take part in this mission, in this service, as the Bishop of Rome, as the Holy Father."

Experiencing our faith through God-given gifts

Pope Leo recalled the massive participation of youth from so many countries, adding that common faith, enthusiasm, and joy unite them.

Moreover, he reminded the artists that the event and their contribution give voice "to what we carry in our hearts," which is "above all, the desire to find happiness, joy, love, and to experience faith, even through the gifts the Lord has given us." These gifts, he noted, include music, dance, and the many artistic expressions they will share.

Finally, Pope Leo XIV extended imparted his Apostolic Blessing, suggesting, "this truly is a gift for all of us and for the entire Church."

Pope Leo XIV welcomes artists ahead of their animating the Jubilee Youth Vigil at Tor Vergata (@Vatican Media)