Pope urges Knights of Columbus to be sings of hope

Pope Leo XIV sends a message to the Knights of Columbus thanking them for their service for the most needy, a service which he says stems from their founder Michael McGivney.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV has sent a message to the Knights of Columbus as they gather in Washington in the United States, for the 143rd Supreme Convention.

In his video address, the Pope greeted all those present, both in person and virtually, and acknowledged the significance of the gathering taking place during the Jubilee Year of Hope. Then, in quoting Pope Francis, he defined hope as “the desire and expectation of good things to come, despite our not knowing what the future may bring.”

“Jesus Christ is the source of our hope,” continued the Pope, reminding the Knights that every generation of Christians is called to proclaim the Gospel, both in word and in action. He then went on to emphasise the importance of being a sign of hope, especially to those facing hardship.

In the footsteps of their founder

Pope Leo XIV pointed to the example of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, who responded to the needs of immigrant Catholics and the poor with practical help and spiritual support. This mission of fraternal charity, he noted, continues through the work of local Knights of Columbus councils around the world.

This year’s theme, “Heralds of Hope,” the Pope said, serves as a reminder of the role Knights are called to play in their parishes, communities, and families. The Pope expressed his gratitude for the Order’s efforts in gathering men for prayer, formation, and service, as well as its outreach to vulnerable people, including pregnant women, children, the poor, and those affected by war.

“With these brief words,” the Pope concluded, “I offer my good wishes for the work of the Supreme Convention,” entrusting their efforts to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Blessed Michael McGivney. He ended his message with a blessing for all participants.