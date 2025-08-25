Pope Leo XIV to inaugurate Laudato Si’ Village in Castel Gandolfo

Marking the tenth anniversary of the papal encyclical Laudato si’, Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to open Castel Gandolfo’s Laudato Si’ Village, a place where spirituality, education, and care for creation come together.

By Vatican News

On Friday, September 5, at 4 PM Rome time, Pope Leo XIV will inaugurate the Borgo Laudato Si’, at the historic papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, newly opened to the public and dedicated to embodying the vision of Laudato si’, Pope Francis’ encyclical on care for creation—now celebrating its tenth anniversary.

First entrusted to the Laudato Si’ Centre for Higher Education in 2023, the Borgo—which in Italian means "village"—represents a tangible sign of the Church’s mission to unite faith with concrete care for the earth and for the most vulnerable.

Spread across 135 acres of gardens, villas, archeological sites, and farmland, the project integrates history with a forward-looking commitment to education, sustainability, and community life.

In a press release, the Centre explains, “This is not simply a place to visit but a place to live, to pray, to learn, and to grow in communion with God, with one another, and with creation.”

A pilgrimage through creation

The Holy Father will begin the inauguration with a symbolic pilgrimage through the Village's grounds, meeting workers, collaborators, their families, and all who have contributed to this new chapter of the papal estate.

He will encounter educators, students, local communities, and benefactors—those who, through their work and dedication, give life to the Village's mission.

Following the procession, Pope Leo XIV will preside over a Liturgy of the Word with a Rite of Blessing.

Music and prayer

The inauguration will be marked by moments of prayer and song. Tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo will join the gathering in offering a hymn of thanksgiving before the Holy Father’s blessing.

Representatives of the Roman Curia, civic leaders, and many collaborators will also be present for the historic occasion.