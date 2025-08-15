Pope Leo XIV to hold his first digital encounter with young US Catholics

File photo of Pope Leo XIV greeting youth ahead of Mass for the Jubilee of Young People at Rome's Tor Vergata (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV will hold his first digital encounter with some 15,000 young people during the National Catholic Youth Conference, who hail from Catholic youth movements across the United States, and engage directly with them during a 45-minute live dialogue.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV is expected to address the up to 15,000 registered young people ages 14-18 from Catholic youth movements across the United States during a 45-minute live dialogue.

The Holy See Press Office and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM) made the announcement on the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as to "entrust the event to the Blessed Mother."

The event marks the Holy Father's first-ever digital encounter with young people at the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC), which will take place on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 10:15 AM Eastern Time.

Engaging directly with young Catholics about the faith

The 2025 NCYC will gather thousands of Catholic young people, ministry leaders, clergy, and volunteers from across the country for three days of prayer, formation, community, and celebration in Indianapolis.

The Holy Father will engage directly with several young people, who will be chosen to converse with Pope Leo during the session, which will be broadcast by EWTN.

The live dialogue is expected to further reflect the Church's care and concern for their voices, experiences, and hopes.

Pope Leo XIV's closeness to Catholic youth

The event, the press release noted, will build on the hope-filled encounters with millions of young people both online through the first-ever Digital Influencers Jubilee, and in person at the recent Jubilee for Youth in Rome.

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia, who serves as both Episcopal Advisor and board member for NFCYM, expressed his joy for the event.

"The Holy Father's choice to encounter the American youth in this way is an expression of his closeness to Catholic youth," he said.

Executive Director of NFCYM, Christina Lamas, said, "We are humbled and thrilled to welcome the Holy Father to NCYC," adding that "his presence is a profound reminder that young people are at the heart of the Church and that their voices matter."