Pope Leo to SECAM: May your work 'foster an intense experience of the love of God'

Pope Leo XIV sends a message to the 20th Plenary Assembly of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), praying their deliberations on the theme of 'Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation and Peace' will highlight "the importance of fostering an intense experience of the love of God that awakens in hearts the sure hope of salvation in Christ..."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"The Holy Father is confident that your local Churches will remain tangible signs of hope for all people..."

Pope Leo XIV expressed this in the message sent to the President of SECAM, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, Archbishop of Kinshasa, and to the participants in the 20th Plenary Assembly of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), taking place in Kigali (Rwanda) from July 30 to August 4, on the theme: 'Christ, source of hope, reconciliation and peace.'"

The English telegram sending the Pope's "cordial greetings" was sent on the Pope's behalf by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

In the text, it noted that Pope Leo "prays that your deliberations on the theme of 'Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation and Peace' will highlight the importance of fostering an intense experience of the love of God that awakens in hearts the sure hope of salvation in Christ, inspiring you to promote unity, particularly in those parts of society fractured by division and polarization."

"In this way," it noted, "the Holy Father is confident that your local Churches will remain tangible signs of hope for all people."

The Holy Father's message concluded by saying he entrusts their future plans to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Hope, and reassuring, "the Holy Father cordially imparts his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of communion in the Lord."