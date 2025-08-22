Pope Leo XIV receives the President of the Republic of Seychelles (@Vatican Media)

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



Pope Leo XIV received the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, in the Vatican on Friday morning.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, the President subsequently met with the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Monsignor Mirosław Stanisław Wachowski, the Holy See's Undersecretary for Relations with States.

"During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State," the statement read, "the good diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Seychelles were noted."



"Attention," it continued, "was then given to certain aspects of the country’s political and socio-economic situation," especially "its collaboration with the local Church concerning the environment, healthcare and education, with a particular focus on the formation of the archipelago’s young people."

Finally, the statement concluded, there was an exchange of views on regional and international issues, "highlighting the importance of promoting dialogue and cooperation among nations."