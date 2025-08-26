Pope Leo XIV receives Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam

Pope Leo XIV holds a private audience with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders and of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

By Vatican News

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV met with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam in the Vatican Apostolic Palace for a private audience.

After the audience, Judge Abdelsalam said the encounter highlighted the importance of interreligious dialogue as a means to promoting peace and human fraternity.

He described the meeting as an opportunity to foster the efforts of religious leaders in calling for an end to conflicts and in fostering peace.

Judge Abdelsalam reaffirmed the commitment of the Muslim Council of Elders, of which he serves as Secretary-General, to strengthening the voices of religious leaders and institutions in the pursuit of peace.

The Muslim Council of Elders is led by Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.