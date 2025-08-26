Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope Leo meets with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam Pope Leo meets with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam  (@VATICAN MEDIA)
Pope

Pope Leo XIV receives Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam

Pope Leo XIV holds a private audience with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders and of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

By Vatican News

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV met with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam in the Vatican Apostolic Palace for a private audience.

After the audience, Judge Abdelsalam said the encounter highlighted the importance of interreligious dialogue as a means to promoting peace and human fraternity.

He described the meeting as an opportunity to foster the efforts of religious leaders in calling for an end to conflicts and in fostering peace.

Judge Abdelsalam reaffirmed the commitment of the Muslim Council of Elders, of which he serves as Secretary-General, to strengthening the voices of religious leaders and institutions in the pursuit of peace.

The Muslim Council of Elders is led by Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
26 August 2025, 10:09

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission