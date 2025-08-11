Pope's Wednesday General Audience to be held inside due to heat

Pope Leo XIV's General Audience on Wednesday, August 13, will be held in the Paul VI Hall due to the extreme Roman heat.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced on Monday afternoon that the Pope's General Audience this week will be held in the Paul VI Audience Hall.

"Due to the high temperatures forecast, the General Audience on Wednesday, August 13, will be held in the Paul VI Hall," said a press release. "Afterwards, the Holy Father will go into St. Peter’s Basilica to greet those who could not find a place in the Hall and followed the audience on the screens."

The weekly papal audience open to the public will also be broadcast on the giant LED screens set up in St. Peter's Square.

Rome is enduring a heat wave this week. Temperatures in the Eternal City are expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on August 13.