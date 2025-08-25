Pope: Altar servers help lead faithful into sacred Mystery of Mass

Meeting with altar servers from France, Pope Leo XIV laments the country’s lack of priests and upholds the ministry of young people at the altar, saying the dignity of their service helps lead people into the sacred greatness of the Mystery.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Leo XIV met with around 360 altar servers from France on Monday, as they made a pilgrimage to Rome with their priests and bishops as part of the Jubilee Year.

In his address, the Pope said their pilgrimage through the Holy Doors offers them a chance to turn toward God and grow in faith and love so that they may be more faithful disciples of Christ.

He invited the young French Catholics to take time to speak to Jesus in the secrecy of their hearts and to love Him more.

“He desires nothing more than to be part of your life, to illumine it from within, to become your best and most faithful friend,” he said. “Life becomes beautiful and joyful with Jesus.”

Pope Leo recalled that hope is the focus of the Jubilee, noting that the world’s many problems reminds Christians of our need for the theological virture of hope.

In the midst of global issues, as well as personal pain due to loss or worry, the Pope invited the young people to look to Jesus, who has the power to save us and is always near because He loves us.

“There is certain proof that Jesus loves us and saves us: He gave His life for us by offering it on the cross,” he said. “In fact, there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for those one loves.”

Hope, he added, will always accompany us throughout life and will serve as an anchor in the storms and difficulties that are sure to arise.

Several French altar servers at the audience on August 25, 2025 (@Vatican Media)

The most wonderful thing about the Catholic faith, said Pope Leo XIV, is that God Himself “willed to suffer and die for the creatures we are. God loved us to the point of dying for us!”

Humanity, he said, has nothing to fear from God, who loves us so much that He continuously offers His imperishable life to us.

Pope Leo recalled that the Church hands down the memory of Jesus’ sacrifice to save us through the Eucharist and daily celebration of Mass, which altar servers assist the priest in celebrating.

“Dear Altar Servers, the celebration of the Mass saves us today!” he said. “It saves the world today! It is the most important event in the life of the Christian and in the life of the Church, for it is the encounter where God gives Himself to us in love, again and again.”

Christians, added the Pope, do not attend Mass out of obligation but out of love and our own need for the life of God.

Pope Leo XIV then thanked the French altar servers for their generous service to their parishes, and urged them to always “keep in mind the greatness and holiness of what is being celebrated.”

“May your attitude, your silence, the dignity of your service, the liturgical beauty, the order and majesty of your gestures, lead the faithful into the sacred greatness of the Mystery,” he said.

The Pope also invited young people to consider a vocation to the priesthood or religious life, saying that “the lack of priests in France is a great misfortune” for France and for the Church.

In conclusion, Pope Leo said the altar servers can bear witness to the pride and joy that comes from serving at Mass, inviting them to persevere in offering a sign of hope to the world.

Pope Leo blesses the French altar servers (@Vatican Media)