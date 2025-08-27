Pope Leo joins Jerusalem Patriarchs’ call for peace in Gaza

Pope Leo XIV has united his voice to the Latin and Greek Orthodox Patriarchs’ joint appeal for an end to the war in Gaza and for humanitarian aid to flow freely into the enclave.

The Latin and Greek Orthodox Patriarchs of Jerusalem released a joint appeal for peace in Gaza on Tuesday, August 26, saying there is no reason to justify “the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians.”

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV joined his voice to theirs, and recalled the Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace, which took place on Friday, August 22.

“Today I renew a strong appeal both to the parties involved and to the international community, that an end be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death,” said the Pope.

He also called for the safe entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the protection of civilians.

“I appeal for all hostages to be freed, a permanent ceasefire to be reached, the safe entry of humanitarian aid to be facilitated, and humanitarian law to be fully respected—especially the obligation to protect civilians and the prohibitions against collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of populations,” he added.

The Pope concluded his appeal by invoking the Blessed Virgin Mary to pray for peace.

“Let us implore Mary, Queen of Peace, source of consolation and of hope,” said Pope Leo. “May her intercession obtain reconciliation and peace in that land so dear to us all.”

Joint appeal for peace

In their appeal, the Patriarchs of Jerusalem said the cycle of violence must end and the common good must be prioritized.

“There has been enough devastation, in the territories and in people’s lives,” they said. “There is no reason to justify keeping civilians as prisoners and hostages in dramatic conditions. It is now time for the healing of the long-suffering families on all sides.”

The Patriarchs prayed that hearts may be converted, “so that we may walk in the paths of justice and life, for Gaza and the whole Holy Land.”

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, and Patriarch Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch, made a pastoral visit to Gaza in late July, following an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, which killed three people and injured several others.

In their joint statement, the Patriarchs recalled that the Catholic parish and St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church have sheltered hundreds of civilians since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

“We do not know exactly what will happen on the ground, not only for our community, but for the entire population,” said the Patriarchs. “We can only repeat what we have already said: There can be no future based on captivity, displacement of Palestinians or revenge.”