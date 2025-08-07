Pope to celebrate Mass in Albano with the poor on August 17

Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Holy Mass on Sunday, August 17, with the poor assisted by the Diocese in Albano, a small town in the vicinity of Castel Gandolfo, the location of the Papal Residence in the Alban Hills outside Rome.

On Sunday, August 17, Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to celebrate Holy Mass in Albano with the poor assisted by the diocese.

A statement released on Thursday by the Prefecture of the Papal Household announced that Pope Leo will visit the Shrine of Santa Maria della Rotonda in the little town in the Alban Hills close to Castel Gandolfo, the location of the summer Papal Residence, where he will then pray the Angelus.

The statement said staff members of the diocesan Caritas office will join the Mass scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Shrine.

At noon, the Angelus will follow in Piazza della Libertà in Castel Gandolfo.

After having spent a brief summer break in Castel Gandolfo at the Papal Residence before coming back to the Vatican at the end of July, in time to celebrate the Jubilee of Youth, the Holy Father will return to the hilltop town on Friday, August 15. After the Sunday Angelus on August 17, he will return to the Vatican.