Pope Leo returns to Castel Gandolfo for Assumption holiday weekend

Pope Leo XIV has returned to the hilltop town of Castel Gandolfo, where he will celebrate Mass and enjoy the cooler weather over the feast of the Assumption of Mary.

By Devin Watkins

The Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Leo XIV returned to Castel Gandolfo by car on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pope stayed at the papal summer residence in the hilltop town near Rome for several days in July.

While there, he celebrated Mass in the local parish of St. Thomas of Villanova, visited the Vatican Observatory, and met with various local residents.

Pope Leo is scheduled to celebrate Mass again at St. Thomas of Villanova Parish on August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which marks the heart of the summer holiday season in Italy.

On Sunday, the Pope will travel to the nearby town of Albano to preside at Mass at the Sanctuary of Santa Maria della Rotonda.

He is expected to return to the Vatican on Tuesday, August 19, according to the Holy See Press Office.