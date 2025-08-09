Pope Leo remembers Cardinal Karlic, a faithful shepherd who loved the Church

In a telegram of condolence for the death of Argentine Cardinal Cardinal Estanislao Esteban Karlic, Archbishop Emeritus of Paraná, Pope Leo XIV recalls his life in the service of God and the Church, “bringing the light of the Gospel to various areas of life and culture,” and his contribution to the drafting of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV expressed his condolences on the death on Friday 8 August of Argentine Cardinal Estanislao Esteban Karlic through a telegram addressed to Archbishop Raúl Martín of Paraná in Argentina. The late Cardinal had served this diocese, as well as the Diocese of Córdoba, as priest and bishop. The Pope wished to express his closeness “to all those who are part of that beloved ecclesial community,” who are remembering “this generous and upright shepherd.”

Bringing the light of the Gospel to life and culture

“For many years, and with great fidelity, he dedicated his life to the service of God and the Church,” writes the Pope, “bringing the light of the Gospel to various areas of life and culture.” The Cardinal died at the age of 99. He led the Argentine Episcopal Conference for two consecutive terms and welcomed Saint John Paul II during his apostolic visit to the Latin American country.

Generous service to the universal Church

“Among the many responsibilities and pastoral initiatives at the local, national, and continental levels,” Pope Leo further notes, “he generously offered himself in the service of the universal Church by collaborating on the drafting of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.”

The Pope gave thanks to God “for his life of faith and deep love for the Church,” while joining in prayer for the eternal rest of his soul, “that the Lord Jesus may grant him the unfading crown of glory.”