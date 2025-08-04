Pope Leo mourns migrants who died in shipwreck off Yemen

The Pope entrusts to the loving mercy of Almighty God the dozens of victims—mostly Ethiopian nationals—who perished in a shipwreck while attempting to reach Saudi Arabia and other wealthy oil-producing countries.

Pope Leo XIV has expressed deep sorrow over the shipwreck of a migrant vessel off Yemen’s coast. A telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin was sent to the Apostolic Nuncio in Yemen and Apostolic Delegate to the Arabian Peninsula, Archbishop Zakhia El-Kassis, who will deliver it to the local authorities.

In the message, the Pope "commends the many migrants who lost their lives to the loving mercy of Almighty God." He also prays for "divine strength, comfort, and hope" for the survivors, emergency personnel, and all those affected by this tragedy.

The Route of Death

The area where the disaster occurred is part of what has long been known as the "Route of Death"—the most dangerous migration path in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The Gulf of Aden has become a key crossing point for smugglers’ boats heading toward Saudi Arabia and other wealthy Gulf monarchies that rely on foreign labor.

Last year alone, the IOM recorded at least 558 deaths along the Red Sea route between Djibouti and Yemen. (AFP or licensors)

This route continues to attract a growing number of migrants, especially from Somalia and Ethiopia, like those involved in the most recent tragedy. The shipwreck, which occurred on 3 August and was reportedly caused by rough weather off the coast of Abyan Governorate, left many dead and missing.

An armed conflict that has lasted more than a decade continues to devastate Yemen—the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula—and migrants continue to risk the passage.

The victims were from Ethiopia

The migrants involved in the latest tragedy were traveling from Ethiopia toward Yemen’s southern coast. According to the IOM, 157 people were believed to be aboard the boat. So far, there are 76 people confirmed dead, 32 survivors, and dozens still missing—"whose fate remains unknown."

Hundreds die each year

Thousands of people attempt the “Eastern Route” each year—a path tragically known not only for irregular migration but also for human trafficking. The IOM reports that tens of thousands of migrants in Yemen fall victim to abuse and exploitation during the journey.

Last year alone, the IOM recorded at least 558 deaths along the Red Sea route between Djibouti and Yemen.