Pope invites Christians to unite for Creation Day on September 1

Pope Leo XIV celebrates the new Mass for the Care of Creation in Castel Gandolfo on July 7, 2025 (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV renews his invitation for Christians to join together on September 1 to celebrate the World of Prayer for the Care of Creation, which draws inspiration from the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and the theme: “Seeds of Peace and Hope.”

By Vatican News

On September 1, Christians across the world unite to mark Creation Day, the annual celebration of the mystery of Creation.

Speaking at the Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo XIV recalled that Pope Francis extended the celebration to Catholics 10 years ago by instituting the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, saying prayer for Creation is “now more urgent and important than ever.”

“Together with all Christians, we celebrate it and extend it into the Season of Creation until October 4, the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi,” he said. “In the spirit of the Canticle of Brother Sun, composed 800 years ago, let us praise God and renew our commitment not to spoil His gift, but to care for our common home.”

Long-standing tradition

Creation Day, also known as the World Day of Prayer for Creation, is celebrated by most Christian Churches following an invitation by the Orthodox Church in 1989.

Grounded in an ancient Orthodox liturgical tradition from the 5th century, it is a day to praise God as Creator, commemorate the mystery of Creation in Christ, and inspire Christians to care for the created world.

The World Council of Churches, the ecumenical body bringing together Orthodox and Protestant Churches, released a new video about the day’s history and symbolism.

While many Catholic Bishops’ Conferences have been celebrating Creation Day since the 1990s, Pope Francis instituted it as the World Day of Prayer for the universal Catholic Church in 2015.

The Jesuit Pope then encouraged annual Creation Day celebrations by publishing official annual messages for the day of prayer.

‘Seeds of Peace and Hope’

Pope Leo XIV continued the tradition of his predecessor this year, publishing a special message for Creation Day 2025 .

“The theme of this World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, chosen by our beloved Pope Francis, is ‘Seeds of Peace and Hope,’” he said. “On the tenth anniversary of the establishment of this Day of Prayer, which coincided with the publication of the Encyclical Laudato si’, we find ourselves celebrating the present Jubilee as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.”

The Augustinian Pope added that “for believers, environmental justice is also a duty born of faith, since the universe reflects the face of Jesus Christ, in whom all things were created and redeemed.”

Moreover, Pope Leo recently promulgated the new “Mass for the Care of Creation” formulary, with the Dicastery for Divine Worship explaining that it was offered “with a view to its possible use on the next World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.”

The innovation of a new Mass formulary enables Catholic communities to celebrate Creation Day in a liturgical format for the first time, beyond the traditional ecumenical prayer services.

The Creation Day initiative is coordinated globally by the World Council of Churches, chaired by its Moderator, Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, in collaboration with various Christian world communions and partners.